Sri Lanka to begin COVID-19 vaccination drive tomorrow

January 28, 2021   11:58 pm

-

Oxford-AstraZeneca’s COVISHIELD vaccine consignment which arrived from India today (January 28) has been moved to the Central Vaccine Store in Colombo.

Reportedly, one of the vaccine samples has been taken to the Medical Research Institute in Borella.

The vaccines stock was distributed to Colombo National Hospital, Colombo North Teaching Hospital, Colombo South Teaching Hospital, Homagama Base Hospital, Colombo East Base Hospital and Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) this afternoon.

Accordingly, Sri Lanka will begin its inoculation drive against COVID-19 tomorrow at these designated hospitals.

