Police recover firearm allegedly used in Panadura shooting

A firearm believed to have been used in the shooting incident at Keselwatta, Panadura which killed a 32-year-old has been recovered by the police.

In addition, 16 rounds of live ammunition and a magazine have also been seized from Wanduramulla area, Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said.

Meanwhile, investigations have uncovered that the perpetrators had rented a house for 7 seven days to hatch the murder plot.

The man who rented out the house to the murderers is currently under the custody of police, DIG Rohana added.

A man was killed after being shot at by two unidentified gunmen in front of the Pallimulla supermarket in Panadura, at around 9.15 am on the 25th of January.

Reportedly, the two gunmen had arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire at three persons travelling in a three-wheeler.

The deceased was identified as a youth aged 32 years, who was residing at Gemunu Mawatha in Keselwatta.

DIG Rohana said the investigators have received information on the perpetrators and their movement. Mount Lavinia Police is probing the incident further.