Three Army personnel vaccinated as Sri Lanka kicks off COVID-19 inoculation drive

Three military personnel have received the first jabs of Oxford-AstraZeneca’s COVISHIELD vaccines in Sri Lanka at the Army Hospital in Colombo.

Sri Lanka kicked off the vaccination drive against COVID-19 at six hospitals this morning (January 29).

Meanwhile, Dr Ananda Wijewickrama became the first medical officer in the country to be vaccinated against COVID-19. He was administered the jab at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH).

The launch of the program officially commenced at the IDH with the participation of State Minister of Primary Health Care, Epidemics and COVID Disease Control Sudarshani Fernandopulle, Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Mr Gopal Baglay and other officials.

The vaccine consignment arrived from India and was ceremoniously handed over to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa by the Indian High Commissioner yesterday (January 28).

The vaccines were then taken to the Central Vaccine Store in Colombo before being distributed to Colombo National Hospital, Colombo North Teaching Hospital, Colombo South Teaching Hospital, Homagama Base Hospital, Colombo East Base Hospital and IDH.

Around 150,000 health workers, 120,000 members of Tri-Forces, Police and security forces who are at the frontline of COVID-19 prevention operations will be first administered the vaccine on priority basis.

The next priority is the citizens above the age of 60, who suffer from non-communicable diseases, according to State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals Prof. Channa Jayasumana.

Vaccine stock was donated to Sri Lanka under Indian Government’s “Vaccine Maitri” (Vaccine Friendship) initiative following a request made by the President to Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi.

The gift from India is keeping in line with India’s continued support to Sri Lanka in fighting the COVID pandemic.

COVISHIELD is the name for the India-manufactured Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine which was developed in the United Kingdom.

The shots developed by UK-based drugmaker AstraZeneca and Oxford University are being mass-produced at India’s Serum Institute – world’s largest vaccine manufacturer.

The vaccine, which is known as COVISHIELD, is developed from a weakened version of a common cold virus (known as an adenovirus) from chimpanzees. This was approved for emergency use by Government of Sri Lanka.