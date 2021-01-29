Fifteen more arrested for violating quarantine regulations

-

Fifteen more people have been arrested within the last 24 hours for violation quarantine regulations, according to the police.

Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said they were taken into custody for failing to wear face masks in public and not maintaining social distancing.

As per reports, a total of 2,680 persons were arrested over violation of quarantine regulations since October 30 last year.

In the meantime, 103 public and private institutions that have not complied with health regulations have been identified during a 24-hour inspection at 910 establishments.