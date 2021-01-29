Fifteen more arrested for violating quarantine regulations

Fifteen more arrested for violating quarantine regulations

January 29, 2021   12:13 pm

-

Fifteen more people have been arrested within the last 24 hours for violation quarantine regulations, according to the police.

Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said they were taken into custody for failing to wear face masks in public and not maintaining social distancing.

As per reports, a total of 2,680 persons were arrested over violation of quarantine regulations since October 30 last year.

In the meantime, 103 public and private institutions that have not complied with health regulations have been identified during a 24-hour inspection at 910 establishments.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories