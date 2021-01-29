COPE issues summons on Sri Lanka Cricket

-

Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) has decided to issue summons on Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).

COPE Chairman Prof. Charitha Herath said the SLC will accordingly appear before the committee on the 11th of February.

Meanwhile, the National Child Protection Authority is scheduled to appear before the COPE on the 12th of February. The COPE will look into the Special Audit Report on the National Child Protection Authority on that day.

Further, the progress of the project of resettlement of families living in high-risk landslide zones in Kandy District will be discussed on the 24th of February.

COPE chairman added that a special Audit Report on the plastic import management and its usage in Sri Lanka is scheduled to be taken up on the 26th of February.