Special traffic arrangement for Independence Day

-

A special traffic plan has been devised in view of the 73rd National Independence Day celebrations on the 04th of February.

Accordingly, the vehicular movement will be restricted around Independence Square in Colombo and nearby areas.

Rehearsals for Independence Day are set to take place for five days, from the 30th of January to 03rd of February. During this period, the special traffic plan will be effective from 6.00 am to 1.30 pm.

Meanwhile, the vehicular movement will be limited near Independence Square from 4.00 am to 1.30 pm on Independence Day.

The special traffic plan is as follows: