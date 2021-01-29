SLAF frontline healthcare workers receive vaccine

-

In line with the island-wide vaccination of the Indian government-gifted Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) commenced its vaccination program this morning (29) at the Air Force Hospital in Colombo by administering the first few doses to frontline healthcare workers.

The initial vaccination program was held under the patronage of the Director of Health Services of the SLAF, Air Vice Marshal Dr. Lalith Jayaweera where he was administered the first dose.

The Commanding Officer of the SLAF Hospital was also administered a dose of the vaccine. This event signified the commencement of the vaccination of SLAF frontline healthcare workers.