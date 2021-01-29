Over 2,280 frontline health workers vaccinated for COVID-19

-

More than 2,280 health workers who are at the front line of COVID-19 pandemic in Sri Lanka have been administered the Oxford-AstraZeneca’s COVISHIELD vaccine today (January 29), says the Chief Epidemiologist Dr Sudath Samaraweera.

Sri Lanka officially rolled out the COVID-19 inoculation drive this morning at the Army Hospital in Colombo, as three Army personnel were first administered the vaccine.

Dr Ananda Wijewickrama became the first medical officer in the country to be vaccinated against COVID-19. He was administered the jab at the IDH. The second health worker to receive the vaccine was Special Grade Nursing Officer Geethani Udugamakorala.

Meanwhile, the launching of the vaccination program was ceremoniously held at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH). The event was attended by State Minister of Primary Health Care, Epidemics and COVID Disease Control Sudarshani Fernandopulle, Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Mr Gopal Baglay and other officials.

Inoculation was carried out at 08 hospitals in Western Province – Colombo National Hospital, Colombo North Teaching Hospital, Colombo South Teaching Hospital, Homagama Base Hospital, Colombo East Base Hospital, Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Army Hospital and Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children.

The program is expected to begin in other provinces from tomorrow (January 30).

A total of nearly 150,000 health workers, 120,000 members of Tri-Forces, Police and security forces who are at the frontline of COVID-19 prevention operations are expected to receive the vaccine on priority basis.

The next priority is the citizens above the age of 60, who suffer from non-communicable diseases.

Vaccines were donated to Sri Lanka under Indian Government’s “Vaccine Maitri” (Vaccine Friendship) initiative following a request made by the President to Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi.