Police search for PS member allegedly linked to Meetiyagoda murder

Police have launched a special search operation to arrest a member of Batapola Pradeshiya Sabha for conspiring the murder of a youth.

A 24-year-old named Ishan Tharindu was hacked to death near a filling station in Meetiyagoda on the 25th of January. According to reports, the perpetrators had severed one of his arms.

Four among five suspects who are now in custody over the murder had surrendered to Meetiyagoda Police several days ago.

Four suspects were remanded until the 11th of February after being produced before Balapitiya Magistrate’s Court today (January 29).

Investigators have seized two motorcycles and multiple sharp weapons including a sword and two machete knives in possession of the suspects.

The police appealed to the members of the public to inform them of any information regarding the suspected Pradeshiya Sabha member in question.

Meetiyagoda Police OIC – 0718591481

Hotline – 1997