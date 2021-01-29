5,286 frontline healthcare workers receive Covid vaccine

-

A total of 5,286 frontline healthcare workers have received the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine on the first day of coronavirus vaccination drive which kicked off in Sri Lanka today (29).

Approximately 1,886 persons were administered the vaccine at the National Hospital of Sri Lanka, 803 persons at Colombo North Teaching Hospital, 781 at Colombo South Teaching Hospital, 600 at Army Hospital and 400 at Army Camp Panagoda.

Another 382 were vaccinated at the Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children, 190 at Homagama Base Hospital, 108 at Mulleriyawa Base Hospital, 80 at IDH and 56 at the Welisara Navy Camp.

The Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health stated that health staff and other frontline workers in Covid-19 prevention activities attended “very enthusiastically” for the immunization programme.

It said that no side effects were reported and that the programme will be carried out across the country tomorrow.

“We hope to immunize a large group of healthcare staff and other frontline workers in Covid-19 prevention, tomorrow (30),” the Epidemiology Unit said.