US carefully reviewing UN report on human rights situation in Sri Lanka

The United States has said that it was carefully reviewing a report from the United Nations (UN) on the human right situation in Sri Lanka.

Speaking at a press briefing, Ned Price, spokesperson for US State Department confirmed the news saying that the American authorities were “carefully reviewing” the significant report from the UN Human Rights Council.

Later, Price also made a tweet wherein he stressed that Sri Lanka’s future depended on taking right measures against human rights violations.

The UN report warned that the failure of Sri Lanka to address past violations has significantly heightened the risk of human rights violations being repeated.