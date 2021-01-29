Sri Lanka surpasses 300 COVID-19 deaths

-

The Director General of Health Services confirms 08 more Covid-19 related deaths in the country increasing the death toll due to the virus to 305.

One of the victims is a 65-year-old male from Kolonnawa who was transferred from Colombo National Hospital to Iranawila Treatment Center after being identified as Covid-19 positive. He had passed away at that center on January 27 while the cause of death is Covid-19 pneumonia.

A 67-year-old woman from Panadura had passed away at the Panadura Base Hospital on January 27 also due to Covid-19 pneumonia.

A 58-year-old male from Galle who had been identified as Covid positive while being treated at the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital and later transferred to Mulleriyawa Base Hospital had passed away on January 28. The cause of death is cited as Covid-19 pneumonia and a heart attack.

A 90-year-old woman from Kalutara had passed away at the Kalutara General Hospital on January 24 due to complications related to Covid-19.

An 80-year-old male from Moratuwa who was transferred from a private hospital in Colombo to the Pimbura Base Hospital after testing positive for the virus had passed away on January 28. The cause of death is heart failure caused by Covid-19 infection, high blood pressure and sugar levels.

A 43-year-old woman from Piliyandala had passed away on January 29 while being treated at the Kothalawala Defence University Hospital, due to Covid-19 pneumonia and blood poisoning.

A 63-year-old male from Sainthamaruthu 12 area had been identified as Covid-19 positive at the Sammanthurai Base Hospital and transferred to IDH, where he passed away on January 29 due to shock caused by blood poisoning, Covid-19 pneumonia and health disease.

A 66-year-old woman from Ratnapura had been transferred from Ratnapura teaching Hospital to IDH after testing positive for coronavirus. She had passed away at IDH on January 28 due to Covid-19 pneumonia, shock caused by blood poisoning and heart failure.