Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

Showers will occur at times in Northern, North-central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Matale and Nuwara-Eliya districts, says the Department of Meteorology.

Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm can be expected at some places in Eastern province and in Polonnaruwa, Matale and Mullaitivu districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara and Kandy districts after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm can be expected at some places.

Misty conditions can be expected in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces during the morning.

The Met. Department has requested the general public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Kankesanturai to Hambantota via Trincomalee and Batticaloa.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island in the evening or night.

In the meantime, winds will be North-easterly in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed will be (25-35) kmph. Wind speed can increase up to (40-50) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Colombo to Kankesanturai via Puttalam and in the sea areas extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea area extending from Colombo to Mannar via Puttalam and in the sea areas extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil can be fairly rough at times. Other sea areas around the island will be moderate, the Met. Department said further.