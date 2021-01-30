EC to submit proposals for constitutional amendments

-

The Election Commission has decided to submit proposals for amending the Constitution.

Officials of the election body who met yesterday (January 29) accordingly decided to hand over the proposals to the Experts Committee to Draft a New Constitution.

The Commission has suggested that the right to vote must be directly incorporated into the Constitution as a fundamental right.

In addition, authorization of Election Commission to investigate and remove a Member of Parliament, Provincial Council member or a Local Government member from office if they are convicted of an offence was also among the proposals.

Meanwhile, MP Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe, addressing an event in Colombo, stated that Sri Lanka should readopt the senate system.