Independence Day rehearsals from today

Rehearsals for 73rd National Independence Day celebration commenced today (January 30). Accordingly, the rehearsals are expected to continue until the 03rd of February.

During this period, a special traffic arrangement will be in effect from 6.00 am to 1.30 pm around the Independence Square in Colombo and nearby areas, the Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said.

Further, the vehicular movement in this area will be restricted from 4.00 am to 1.30 pm on Independence Day.

In the meantime, Sri Lanka Air Force has appealed to the members of public not to operate drones or send balloons and kites into the sky in Colombo as its rehearsals for the flypast of the Independence Day are taking place with aircrafts flying at low heights.