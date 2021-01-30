Police uncover drug racket operated by an inmate

-

The police have uncovered a drug racket operated by an incarcerated narcotics dealer identified as Clement Gunaratne.

Relevant information had come to light following the arrest of a 20-year-old who was linked to the racket, Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said.

According to reports, Clement Gunaratne had been an accomplice of the notorious underworld figure ‘Angoda Lokka’ who is believed to have died in India.

DIG Rohana said the youth in question, who was transporting narcotic drugs in a car, was taken into custody in the area of Dematagoda today (January 30).

Police officers have seized 510g of heroin on the suspect at the time of the arrest.

The suspect will be produced before the court and a seven-day detention order is expected to be obtained, the police spokesperson added.

Colombo Crimes Division is conducting further investigations into the incident.