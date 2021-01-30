No allergic reactions to COVID-19 vaccines yet  Dr Ananda Wijewickrama

-

No allergic reactions have been reported among the persons who were vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country yesterday (January 29), says Senior Consultant Physician at the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) Dr Ananda Wijewickrama.

However, some persons have reported mild fever after getting vaccinated, Dr Wijewickrama said, adding that it is completely normal during vaccinations.

Speaking further, he said the inoculation program is being successfully carried out today for the second consecutive day.

Sri Lanka rolled out the inoculation drive against COVID-19 at several hospitals in Western Province yesterday. Three Army personnel were first administered the virus at the Army Hospital in Colombo.

Dr Wijewickrama became the first frontline health worker in Sri Lanka to receive Oxford-AstraZeneca’s COVISHIELD vaccine.

In the meantime, the vaccination program kicked off in other areas of the country this morning.

A total of 5,286 health workers who are at the front line of COVID-19 pandemic in Sri Lanka were administered Oxford-AstraZeneca’s COVISHIELD vaccines yesterday.

The Government of India delivered a donation of 500,000 vials of doses to Sri Lanka on Thursday (January 28).