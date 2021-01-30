Panadura shooting: Motorcycle used by gunmen recovered from Bolgoda Lake

-

The motorcycle used by the gunmen who killed an individual at Pallimulla in Panadura has been found from the Bolgoda Lake, the Police said.

A man was killed after being shot at by two unidentified gunmen in front of the Pallimulla supermarket in Panadura, at around 9.15 am on the 25th of January.

It was reported that the two gunmen had arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire at three persons travelling in a three-wheeler. The victim was identified as a 32-year-old, who was residing at Gemunu Mawatha in Keselwatta.

Following a tip-off received by the Police, several divers of the Navy had launched a search operation at the Bolgoda Lake to locate the motorcycle in question. However, it was recovered by the residents of the area today (January 30).

A total of five suspects have so far been taken into custody over the incident and four of them were placed under remand custody.

In the meantime, a firearm believed to have been used in the shooting incident was recovered by the police yesterday. Further, 16 rounds of live ammunition and a magazine were also seized from the area of Wanduramulla.