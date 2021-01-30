Public requested to hoist national flag at home for Independence Day

-

The government has requested the members of public to hoist the National Flag from the 1st to 7th of February at all households, shops, public and private institutions.

Sri Lanka will be celebrating the 73rd Independence Day this Thursday (February 04).

In a statement issued today, the State Ministry of National Security, Home Affairs and Disaster Management also requested to display the National Flag on vehicles as well.

Further, heads of public institutions were instructed to light up the establishments on the 3rd and 4th of February to celebrate the special occasion.

The 73rd Independence Day celebrations will be held under the theme “An Affluence Tomorrow-Prosperous Motherland” at Independence Square in Colombo.

The program will be conducted by State Minister of National Security, Home Affairs and Disaster Management Chamal Rajapaksa on the guidance of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.