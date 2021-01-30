Coronavirus: Total recoveries in Sri Lanka exceed 56,000

-

The total count of coronavirus recoveries reported in Sri Lanka has exceeded 56,000 today (January 31), the Ministry of Health confirmed.

With 879 more patients being discharged from hospitals following complete recovery from the virus, the total number of recoveries recorded in Sri Lanka reached 56,277.

Majority of the recoveries were reported from Bingiriya Treatment Centre (159), Punanai Treatment Centre (59), Dambadeniya Treatment Centre (51), Kahagolla Treatment Centre (50), Gallela Treatment Centre (46), Giriulla Treatment Centre (39), Hambantota District General Hospital (35), Polgolla Treatment Centre (33), Dr Neville Fernando Teaching Hospital (32), Kopay Treatment Centre (32) and Hanguranketha District Hospital (25).

Sri Lanka has confirmed a total of 62,445 positive cases of novel coronavirus so far. However, 5,863 of them are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres.

Meanwhile, the country has witnessed 305 fatalities following the outbreak of the pandemic.