442 more COVID-19 cases reported today

Sri Lanka reported 442 more infections of the novel coronavirus today (30), Army Commander General Shavendra Silva confirmed.

Accordingly, a total of 848 cases have been reported within the day.

This brings the total count of Covid-19 cases reported in the country to 63,293.



According to the Health Ministry’s data, 56,277 of the confirmed patients have made complete recoveries from the virus.

However, 6,711 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centers located across the island.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka has witnessed 305 deaths from the virus so far.