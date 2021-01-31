Ports Authority operations gazetted as an essential service

January 30, 2021   11:58 pm

An Extraordinary Gazette notification has been issued declaring the operations at the Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) an essential service.

Pursuant to Section 2 of the Essential Public Services Act No. 61 of 1979, Secretary to the President P. B. Jayasundera has issued the relevant gazette notification as per the instructions of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Accordingly, all services, work, or labor of any description necessary or required to be done by or in connection with the Sri Lanka Ports Authority established by Section 3 of Sri Lanka Ports Authority Act, No. 51 of 1979 will be considered an essential service hereon. 

 

