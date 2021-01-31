Police in plainclothes to monitor persons under self-quarantine

-

Police officers in plainclothes have been deployed to monitor whether those under self-quarantine at homes are following the instructions given by the health authorities.

Police Media Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana stated that they have received information persons under quarantine are leaving the quarantine area.

Accordingly, a special police operation will be launched from today (30) to monitor them, he added.

The DIG also pointed out that it is an offense punishable under quarantine law for a self-quarantined person to leave the area or to bring an outsider to the quarantined area.

Sri Lanka Police have arrested 52 individuals within the last 24 hours for violating the quarantine regulations.

Since October 30, 2020, a total of 2,905 individuals have been apprehended by the police over quarantine law violations.