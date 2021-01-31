Trincomalee Port employees join in trade union action

-

Employees of the Trincomalee Port have launched trade union action in order to show support to the Colombo Port employees’ work-to-rule trade union action.

Accordingly, a work-to-rule action is currently ongoing at the Trincomalee Port.

H. M. A. Herath, the President of the Sri Lanka Nidahas Sevaka Sangamaya at the Trincomalee Port, stated that a protest would also be held from 12 noon to 1 pm tomorrow (February 01).

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has summoned the Ports Trade Unions to discuss the issue regarding the Eastern Terminal of the Colombo Port.

The discussion will be held tomorrow as per the President of the Sri Lanka Nidahas Sevaka Sangamaya at the Colombo Port, Prasanna Kalutarage.