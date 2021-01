-

An individual linked to the underworld has been arrested at the Meetiyagoda area in Ambalangoda today (January 31).

The arrest has been made by a team of Police Special Task Force (STF) personnel.

Reportedly, the STF has recovered a T-56 firearm found in the possession of the suspect.

The arrested suspect has been identified to be an accomplice of the underworld figure ‘Podi Lassie’ who is currently held in jail.