The isolation on several more areas will be lifted tomorrow morning (February 01), Army Commander General Shavendra Silva stated.

Accordingly, the following areas will no longer be isolated from 5.00 am tomorrow:

- Narahenpita Police Division: 100 Watta

- Waraya Police Division: Upper St. Andrew’s Place, Lower St. Andrew’s Place, and Andrews Road

- Peliyagoda Police Division: 90 Watta area of Gangabada Grama Niladhari Division