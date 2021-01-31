Coronavirus: 351 new infections confirmed

January 31, 2021   07:48 pm

Sri Lanka has registered 351 more positive cases of Covid-19 today (January 31), the Ministry of Health confirmed.

Department of Government Information said the newly-identified patients are close contacts of earlier cases detected from the Peliyagoda cluster.

As per statistics, the total number of Covid-19 infections confirmed so far in the country now stands at 63,644.

Recoveries from the virus meanwhile climbed to 57,159 earlier today, as 882 more patients regained health.

However, 6,172 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres located across the island.

Total lives claimed by the pandemic outbreak sits at 313 at present.

