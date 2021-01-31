Total COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka cross 64,000

-

Sri Lanka’s confirmed COVID-19 infections count saw another surge today (January 31) as 486 more persons were tested positive for the virus.

Department of Government Information said 476 of the newly-identified patients are close contacts of earlier cases detected from the Peliyagoda cluster. Another 10 are were meanwhile linked to the prison cluster.

Following today’s development, total COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country have soared to 64,130.

According to the Epidemiology Unit, 882 more persons who were previously infected with the virus have been discharged from hospitals upon returning to health, raising the recoveries count to 57,159.