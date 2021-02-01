Talawakelle-Lindula UC Chairman removed from post

-

A gazette notification has been issued removing the Chairman of the Talawakelle-Lindula Urban Council from his post.

This has been issued after investigations have found the Chairman to be guilty of allegations leveled against him.

The gazette has been issued by the Governor of the Central Province Lalith U. Gamage.

A member of the urban council had filed a complaint against its Chairman Ashoka Sepala and accordingly, the governor had appointed a one-member commission to look into the matter.

The probe has found that the Chairman had acted in violation of the Municipal Councils Ordinance.

Accordingly, it is reported that the Chairman of the Lindula Urban Council in Talawakele has been removed from his post with effect from January 29.

Further, the Governor has directed the Commissioner of Central Province Local Government and the Secretary of the Talawakelle-Lindula Urban Council to take further action under the Local Government Elections Ordinance.