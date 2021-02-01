Nearly 60,000 frontline health workers vaccinated so far

-

The Ministry of Health says that 21,329 frontline healthcare workers were vaccinated with the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine yesterday (Jan. 31), at selected locations across the country.

Accordingly, a total of 59,154 persons have been vaccinated thus far in the country, the Deputy Director General of Health Services said.

Sri Lanka launched its inoculation drive on January 29 after receiving Oxford-AstraZeneca’s COVISHIELD vaccine donated by the Indian government.

A total of nearly 150,000 health workers, 120,000 members of Tri-Forces, Police and security forces who are at the frontline of COVID-19 prevention operations are expected to receive the vaccine on priority basis.

The next priority is the citizens above the age of 60, who suffer from non-communicable diseases.