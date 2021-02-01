Student admissions based on Scholarship Exam results postponed

-

The Ministry of Education has decided to temporarily postpone the admission of students to all schools based on the results of the Grade 05 Scholarship Examination.

Secretary to the ministry Professor Kapila Perera said that enrolling students to Grade 06 classes based on Scholarship Exam results has been postponed by one month.

Several protests have been held over the past couple of days, staged by parents as well as various trade unions, demanding that authorities review the cut-off marks of the 2020 Grade 05 Scholarship Examination.