Gampaha, Kalutara schools to reopen from Feb 15?

-

Out of 590 schools in the Gampaha District, 589 are able to reopen on February 15, Minister of Education Prof. G. L. Peiris said.

Speaking at a press conference today (01), the Minister stated that he has been informed by the Gampaha Regional Coordinating Committee in this regard.

Prof. Peiris said that there are four education zones in the Gampaha district and that it is current;y possible to open all the schools and pirivenas within the zone.

In addition, it has also been permitted to split classes with a large number of students into two groups during weekdays, at the discretion of the principal.

Meanwhile, the Regional Coordinating Committee of the Kalutara District has reported that there are 446 schools in the district and that 442 of them are able to be reopened for academic activities, the Minister said.

He added that all the members of the political authorities including the chairmen of the coordinating committees have discussed in-depth to make these recommendations.