Cabinet agrees to operate Eastern Terminal 100% under Ports Authority

-

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the 100 percent retention of the Eastern Container Terminal of the Colombo Port by the Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA).

According to Minister Rohitha Abeygunawardena, the decision of the Cabinet was unanimous.

Following a discussion held with the representatives of port trade unions today (01), Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa stated that a Cabinet paper proposing the East Container Terminal to be operated entirely under the control of the SLPA.

The collective of trade unions at the Colombo Port had resorted to trade union action, such as a work-to-rule campaign, opposing any moves to handover control and ownership of the ECT to any foreign country.