Over 95,000 receive first dose of vaccine against COVID-19

February 1, 2021   09:59 pm

A total of 36,396 frontline health workers have been vaccinated with the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccination within the day (February 01).

Accordingly, the total number of individuals who have received the first dose of the vaccine against the COVID-19 pandemic so far is at 95,550, the Ministry of Health stated.

Sri Lanka launched its inoculation drive on January 29 after receiving Oxford-AstraZeneca’s COVISHIELD vaccine donated by the Indian government.

