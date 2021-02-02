Ranjan files motion at SC seeking reconsideration of his sentence

-

Former Minister Ranjan Ramanayake, who was sentenced to four-year rigorous imprisonment over contempt of court, has filed a motion requesting the Supreme Court to review the conviction.

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justices Sisira de Abrew, Vijith Malalgoda, and Preethi Padman Surasena had unanimously delivered the verdict on the 12th of January.

Through the motion, Ramanayake has further sought permission to file a revision application regarding the verdict.

The motion was put forward through Attorney-at-Law Dinesh Vidanapathirana, Ada Derana correspondent said. Meanwhile, an affidavit and relevant documents have been submitted to the court.

The former parliamentarian is currently incarcerated at the Angunukolapelessa Prison.

The case had been filed against former State Minister Ranjan Ramanayake over Contempt of Court charges for making defamatory remarks against the judiciary on the 21st of August in 2017.

Speaking to the media following a meeting with then-Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Temple Trees, Ramanayake claimed that the majority of judges in the country issue biased rulings and that they are corrupt.