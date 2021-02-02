Shootout between army personnel & 03 armed men at Cheddikulam jungle area

-

A shootout is reported between a group of army personnel who were engaged in an operation near Cheddikulam jungle area in Wilpattu National Park and three armed individuals.

One of the armed men has been admitted to the Cheddikulam Hospital after sustaining injuries in the shootout. The 36-year-old was later moved to the Vavuniya District General Hospital.

According to reports, the shootout had taken place last night (February 02).

The police have launched a raid to locate the other two gunmen who were involved in the gunfire.

Cheddikulam Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.