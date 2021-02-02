32-year-old doctor dies of COVID-19

-

A young medical officer who was infected with COVID-19 has fallen victim to the virus, Ada Derana learns.

The 32-year-old doctor, identified as Gayan Danthanarayana, was attached to the Colombo North Teaching Hospital in Ragama.

According to sources, he had been under medical care at the Teaching Hospital in Karapitiya at the time of his death.

Dr Danthanarayana was hospitalized to be treated for non-communicable disease, however, a PCR test carried out on January 27 had confirmed that he was positive for novel coronavirus.

He is the first medical officer in Sri Lanka to pass away from COVID-19 infection.