55th Summit of ADB to be held in Sri Lanka

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted the approval for a proposal to hold conduct the 55th Annual Summit of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Sri Lanka, says the Department of Government Information.

Nearly 3,000-4,000 participants will be attending the Summit including more than 30 Finance Ministers from member countries, Governors of Central Banks, Executive Officers from major international banks and companies, local and foreign distinguished guests, and journalists.

The proposed Summit is to be held throughout four days, from the 2nd and 5th of May 2022. Other applicable conferences and ceremonies parallel to the event are also expected to take place.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the resolution submitted by the Prime Minister in his capacity as the Finance of Minister to formulate the necessary actions to conduct the annual summit of the Asian Development Bank in May 2022 in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka is expected to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Asian Development Bank.