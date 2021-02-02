Open arrest warrant issued on major drug dealer Badowita Loku

-

Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (February 02) issued an open warrant to arrest an infamous drug dealer named Dalugoda Arachchige Rajitha Asanka who operates under the alias ‘Badowita Loku’.

He has been named as the 19th suspect in the case filed against several officers of Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) over their alleged links to drug trafficking.

The open warrant was issued by Colombo Chief Magistrate Mohamed Mihal after taking into account a request made by the officers of Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

‘Badowita Loku’ had obtained stocks of narcotics from the PNB officers who are cited as suspects in the case, the CID told the court when the matter was taken up today.

They further informed the chief magistrate that ‘Badowita Loku’ has fled to a foreign country and sought an open warrant to take him into custody.