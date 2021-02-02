CSEs ASPI records biggest single-day drop in history

CSEs ASPI records biggest single-day drop in history

February 2, 2021   03:54 pm

-

The All Share Price Index (ASPI) of the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) today (02) recorded the highest drop in a single day in history.

The benchmark All Share Price Index crashed down by 561.75 points (or 6.56%) to close at 8,005.32 whilst the S&P SL20 index which features the largest and most liquid stocks listed on the exchange also decreased by 251.77 points (or 7.32%) to close at 3,187.38.

Total turnover for the day was recorded at Rs. 6,931 million.

Earlier, the highest drop was recorded on 05 October 2020, when the ASPI dropped by 462.99 points.

