Outgoing Ambassador of Vietnam calls on PM

-

Outgoing Ambassador of Vietnam, Mrs Pham Thi Bich Ngoc accompanied by Counsellor and Deputy Head of the Embassy Mr Tran Trong Thanh have called on Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at his residence in Wijerama this morning (February 02).

The Ambassador has voiced her appreciation on the uninhibited support she received from the Government throughout her tenure. She highlighted few areas of bilateral developments achieved during her time in Sri Lanka, the PM’s Office said.

Historically both nations have shared a strong bond over Buddhism, Ambassador Pham Thi Bich Ngoc said, adding that both nations are now also looking to strengthen other areas like trade relations, along with religious ties.

Both the Prime Minister and Ambassador have discussed ways to strengthen and share the know-how and best practices between the two nations in agricultural and fisheries sectors. Both Vietnam and Sri Lanka also have few ongoing student exchange programs, the PM’s Office said further.

The outgoing Ambassador, recalling the Prime Minister’s visit to Vietnam in 2009 during his Presidency, invited him to visit Vietnam again.

Whilst thanking the Prime Minister for the meeting, she said that she believed her successor would enjoy the same support she has received over the years representing her country in Sri Lanka and that the relationship between both nations will further flourish to mutually benefit both.

The Prime Minister wished the outgoing Ambassador the very best in all her future endeavours and thanked her for the continued support and friendship of the leadership and people of Vietnam.

Secretary to the Prime Minister Gamini Senerath was also present during the meeting.