Baby infected with COVID-19 dies at LRH

Baby infected with COVID-19 dies at LRH

February 2, 2021   08:47 pm

-

A 16-month-old baby has succumbed to COVID-19 virus at the Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children in Colombo.

Director of Lady Ridgeway Hospital Dr J. Wijesooriya said the baby had been under medical care at the ICU for 11 days.

The condition of the baby was critical at the time of the admission, Dr Wijesooriya said, adding that he was suffering from pneumonia.

Further, the baby had been tested positive for COVID-19 on two occasions. In the meantime, the parents are also currently under medical care for COVID-19 at two treatment centres.

According to reports, the family was residing in Colombo 02 area.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories