Baby infected with COVID-19 dies at LRH

A 16-month-old baby has succumbed to COVID-19 virus at the Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children in Colombo.

Director of Lady Ridgeway Hospital Dr J. Wijesooriya said the baby had been under medical care at the ICU for 11 days.

The condition of the baby was critical at the time of the admission, Dr Wijesooriya said, adding that he was suffering from pneumonia.

Further, the baby had been tested positive for COVID-19 on two occasions. In the meantime, the parents are also currently under medical care for COVID-19 at two treatment centres.

According to reports, the family was residing in Colombo 02 area.