Coronavirus: 715 new infections confirmed within the day

Sri Lanka’s confirmed COVID-19 infections count saw another uptick today (January 28) as 354 more persons were tested positive for the virus.

Department of Government Information said the newly-identified patients are close contacts of earlier cases linked to the Peliyagoda cluster.

The country has registered 715 positive cases of novel coronavirus within the day.

Following today’s development, total COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country have soared to 65,698.

Reports revealed that 59,043 persons who were previously infected with the virus have made complete recoveries to date.

In the meantime, 6,332 active cases are still under medical care at multiple hospitals and treatment centres.