Over 100,000 vaccinated against COVID-19 so far

A total of 23,217 frontline health workers have been vaccinated with the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccination within the day (February 02).

Accordingly, the total number of individuals who have received the first dose of the vaccine against the COVID-19 pandemic so far now stands at 118,767, the Ministry of Health stated.

Sri Lanka launched its inoculation drive against COVID-19 on January 29 after receiving Oxford-AstraZeneca’s COVISHIELD vaccine donated by the Indian government.