Sri Lanka has witnessed 07 more COVID-19 related deaths, the Director-General of Health Services confirmed today (February 02).

Thereby, total lives claimed by the novel coronavirus pandemic in Sri Lanka climbed to 330.

According to the Department of Government Information, an 18-month-old baby from Colombo 02 is also among the victims. He had been under medical care at the Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children at the time of his death on February 01. The cause of death was recorded as COVID-19 pneumonia.

In the meantime, a 32-year-old doctor from Ragama area also died of COVID-19 infection. He was first treated at a private hospital in Ragama and was later moved to Mulleriyawa Base Hospital after testing positive for the virus. He was then transferred to the Intensive Care Unit of Teaching Hospital in Karapitiya where he fell victim to the virus today. Reportedly, he died of severe COVID-19 pneumonia, high blood pressure and asthma.

Meanwhile, a woman aged 67 died of COVID-19 pneumonia and brain hemorrhage while receiving treatment at the Teaching Hospital in Karapitiya on January 29. She was identified as a resident of Weligama area.

An 82-year-old woman also succumbed to the virus on January 31 at her home in Colombo 15. The cause of death was cited as COVID-19 pneumonia, high blood pressure and stoke, the Government Information Department said.

Further, a 73-year-old woman from Waththegama area died while receiving treatment at the Theldeniya Base Hospital on January 31. She had been transferred from National Hospital in Kandy after testing positive for the virus. Reportedly, the victim has suffered from COVID-19 pneumonia, high blood pressure and diabetes.

Another woman, aged 80, also fell victim to the virus on February 01. She was transferred to Pimbura District Hospital from a private hospital in Colombo after testing positive for COVID-19. The Government Information Department said she died of COVID-19 pneumonia, blood deficiency, diabetes and heart disease. The deceased was identified as a resident of Nittambuwa area.

In addition, a 77-year-old man from Gelioya area died of pneumonia, blood poisoning diabetes, high blood pressure and kidney disease exacerbated by COVID-19 pneumonia.