Nearly 100mm rainfall in some areas today

Showers will occur at times in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Hambantota, Matale and Nuwara-Eliya districts and fairly heavy rainfall of about 50 mm can be expected at some places, says the Department of Meteorology.

Several spells of showers will occur in Northern and North-central provinces.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to 50 kmph can be expected in Northern, North-central and Eastern provinces and in the Eastern slopes of central hills.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts after 1.00 p.m. Heavy falls about 100 mm can be expected at some places.

Misty conditions can be expected in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces during the morning.

The Meteorology Department has requested the general public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea area extending from Trincomalee to Hambantota.

Meanwhile, showers or thundershowers are expected at a few places in the other sea areas around the Island.

Winds will be north-easterly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (30-40) kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Puttalam, Kankesanturai and Batticaloa.

The sea area extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Puttalam, Kankesanturai and Batticaloa can be fairly rough at times. Other sea areas around the island will be moderate.