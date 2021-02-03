Fire erupted at factory in Katunayake FTZ doused

-

The fire that broke out inside a factory at the Free Trade Zone (FTZ) in Katunayake this morning (February 03) has been doused.

The fire brigade of Negombo Municipal Council, the Police and the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) has put out the flames in a joint effort.

According to the Police, 08 fire engines were utilized in the operation.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the fire erupted at a waste recycling factory, where chemicals are also stored.