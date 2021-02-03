Allowance & interest-free loan to returning Lankan expats who lost jobs

-

Minister of Labour Nimal Siripala de Silva says the government is taking necessary steps to grant an allowance of Rs 100,000 to returning Sri Lankan expatriates who have lost their jobs.

Speaking further, he said the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment has been directed to provide such returnees, who plan to stay in Sri Lanka, with an interest-free loan of Rs 50,000 in order to set up a business here.

“We are already granting an allowance of Rs 50,000 to returning expatriates through the Foreign Employment Bureau, however, I have given instructions to increase the amount to 100,000,” he said.

Labour Minister, in the meantime, has directed the Foreign Employment Bureau to dip into the significant funds it holds in fixed deposit accounts to pay for repatriation air tickets.

Sri Lankan expatriates who wish to return to the country to register themselves with the respective consular divisions of Sri Lankan embassies or contact the Foreign Relations Division via 800119119 to provide their information.