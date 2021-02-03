-

The government has decided to reject the report by the United Nations Human Rights Commissioner on alleged human rights violations in Sri Lanka, says Minister Udaya Gammanpila.

In a report published in late January, Michelle Bachelet had stressed that the failure of Sri Lanka to address past violations has significantly heightened the risk of human rights violations being repeated.

She also called for an International Criminal Court investigation into Sri Lanka’s Tamil separatist conflict and sanctions on military officials accused of war crimes.

“Domestic initiatives for accountability and reconciliation have repeatedly failed to produce results, more deeply entrenching impunity, and exacerbating victims’ distrust in the system,” the report read.

It went on to say that the government of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has reversed some advances made under previous administrations in protecting human rights.