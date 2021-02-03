Bangladesh expresses keen interest on expanding bilateral relations

-

High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Sri Lanka Tareq Md Ariful Islam and Deputy High Commissioner Mohammad Hazrat Ali Khan have called on Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at his residence in Wijeyrama.

The Ambassador, thanking the Prime Minister for the opportunity to meet, has stated that he looked forward to working together with the Sri Lankan government to enhance bilateral relations between the two nations.

Congratulating the Prime Minister for the 73rd Independence Day, the Ambassador handed over a letter from his Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina conveying her best wishes.

Mr. Ariful Islam has expressed keen interest in expanding the existing bilateral relations by enhancing cooperation between both nations in the areas of agriculture, fisheries and maritime connectivity.

He mentioned that Bangladesh is currently the 4th largest producer of freshwater fish and would be delighted to share best practices and expertise with Sri Lanka. Bangladesh is currently assisting Sri Lanka to develop high-end rice varieties that are also flood and drought resistant, thereby increasing the production of rice crops.

PM Mahinda Rajapaksa expressed his gratitude for the assistance Sri Lanka has received from Bangladesh throughout the years in the education and pharmaceutical sectors. He also invited the Ambassador to encourage investors from Bangladesh to invest in the pharmaceutical sector in Sri Lanka.

Both the Prime Minister and the Ambassador have agreed that there was much scope to expand and develop trade relations between both nations.

The Ambassador has extended an invitation to the Prime Minister to visit Bangladesh as they would be celebrating their Golden Jubilee year of Independence this year. Thanking the Ambassador for the invitation, the Prime Minister stated that he looks forward to working together with the Government of Bangladesh to enhance the already existing friendship between both nations and wished the Ambassador the very best for his tenure in Sri Lanka.

Secretary to the Prime Minister, Mr. Gamini Senerath also was also present during the meeting.